FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After weeks of talking about cicadas coming to northeast Indiana, WANE 15 learned the inconsistent temperatures are to blame for their delay.

The Cicada Brood 10 is a variation of the insect, Periodical Cicada, which emerges every 13-17 years, depending on the species. The last time this specific type was seen was in 2004.