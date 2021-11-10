Homestead tops Northridge in girls basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ayanna Patterson signed with UConn Wednesday afternoon then went out and tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds as 4A no. 5 Homestead held of hard-charging Northridge 63-54 to headline area girls prep basketball.
Molly Stock added 12 points for Homestead while Ali Stephens chipped in with 10.
Julia Mantyla led Northridge with 26 points while Eva Fisher scored 17.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Boone Grove 43, Hebron 36
Boonville 52, Pike Central 43
Danville 54, University 47
Fishers 58, Anderson 8
Franklin 74, Hamilton Southeastern 57
Garrett 70, Heritage 31
Hobart 53, Kouts 44
Homestead 63, Northridge 54
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indpls Shortridge 14
Indpls Tindley 55, Indpls Herron 36
Indpls Washington 39, Christel House Manual 37
Lebanon 59, Indpls Ritter 26
Leo 48, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Madison-Grant 43, Wes-Del 28
New Palestine 43, Greenwood 34
Northwestern 55, Rochester 38
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Culver 21
Taylor 46, Kokomo 45
Union City 76, Randolph Southern 52
Warsaw 61, Manchester 13