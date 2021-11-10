Homestead tops Northridge in girls basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ayanna Patterson signed with UConn Wednesday afternoon then went out and tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds as 4A no. 5 Homestead held of hard-charging Northridge 63-54 to headline area girls prep basketball.

Molly Stock added 12 points for Homestead while Ali Stephens chipped in with 10.

Julia Mantyla led Northridge with 26 points while Eva Fisher scored 17.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Boone Grove 43, Hebron 36

Boonville 52, Pike Central 43

Danville 54, University 47

Fishers 58, Anderson 8

Franklin 74, Hamilton Southeastern 57

Garrett 70, Heritage 31

Hobart 53, Kouts 44

Homestead 63, Northridge 54

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indpls Shortridge 14

Indpls Tindley 55, Indpls Herron 36

Indpls Washington 39, Christel House Manual 37

Lebanon 59, Indpls Ritter 26

Leo 48, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Madison-Grant 43, Wes-Del 28

New Palestine 43, Greenwood 34

Northwestern 55, Rochester 38

S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Culver 21

Taylor 46, Kokomo 45

Union City 76, Randolph Southern 52

Warsaw 61, Manchester 13