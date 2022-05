FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Braydon Quintana went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored while Griffin Tinkel threw a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts as Homestead bested Huntington North 3-0 at Forest Glen Park in sectional baseball action on Thursday night.

4A at Huntington University

Huntington North 0 Homestead 3 (F)

4A at Penn HS

Goshen 8 Warsaw 9 (F)

Penn 7 Elkhart 0 (F)

3A at Angola HS

Concordia at Bishop Luers PPD. Saturday at 11 a.m.

Angola at Leo PPD. Saturday at 1 p.m.

3A at Jimtown HS

Lakeland 7 West Noble 3 (F)

3A at Bellmont HS

Oak Hill vs. Marion PPD. Saturday at 11 a.m.

Norwell vs. Mississinewa PPD. Saturday at noon

3A at Yorktown HS

New Castle vs. Hamilton Heights PPD. Friday

Yorktown vs. Jay County PPD. Friday

2A at Westview HS

LaVille 5 Central Noble 4 (F)

2A at Eastside HS

South Adams vs. Adams Central PPD. Friday at 5:30 p.m.

1A at Fremont HS

Fremont at Blackhawk Christian PPD. Saturday at 10 a.m.

1A at Caston HS

North Miami 4 Pioneer 0 (F)

Northfield 9 Southwood 10 (F)

1A at Anderson Prep HS

Daleville vs. Southern Wells PPD. Friday 7 p.m.

Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep PPD. Friday 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian vs. Cowan PPD. 9:30 p.m. Friday