FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 10th-ranked Homestead bested no. 13 Carroll 4-1 to win the regional boys tennis title on Wednesday, as the Spartans claimed the program’s 34th regional crown – third-most in IHSAA history.

The Spartans swept all three singles matches and won at no. 1 doubles. Carroll’s lone victory came at no. 2 doubles.

Homestead advances to play Saturday in semi-state at Homestead H.S. at 10 a.m.