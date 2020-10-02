Homestead tops Canterbury for program’s 39th sectional title in boys tennis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ranked no. 4 in the state’s latest coaches poll, Homestead bested 20th-ranked Canterbury 4-1 to win the program’s 39th sectional title – and seventh straight – at the Jimmy Clark Tennis Center on Thursday afternoon.

Canterbury’s Kush Anand won at no. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2, but it was the lone victor for Canterbury.

Stephen Meier of Homestead won at 6-1, 6-0 at no. 2 singles while Homestead’s Jared Sagan won 6-4, 7-5 at no. 3 singles.

The no. 1 double tandem of Tim Steiner and Landon Sather cruised 6-0, 6-0, while Sebastian Cowan and Alex Graber won at no. 2 doubles 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Homestead now advances to the regional semifinals next Tuesday (October 6) hosted by Carroll High School at 4:15 p.m. The Spartans will face the winner of the Carroll sectional, which will be determined this weekend as a rain out pushed Thursday’s semifinals to Friday and the sectional finals to Saturday.

