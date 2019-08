FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 4 Homestead bested 2A no. 5 Bellmont 8-1 at Pat Teagarden Field on Tuesday night behind a hat trick from Lauren Moellering.

In addition to Moellering’s three goals, Sydney Couch added a pair, while Emily Barsantee, Madison Morris, and Amelia White each scored one goal.

Homestead was the 3A state runner-up last season.