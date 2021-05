HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead won both games of the doubleheader against Snider on Saturday at Huntington University, game one: 3-1 and game two: 9-2.

IU commit Carter Mathison put on an offensive clinic. The senior going 1-2 with an RBI in game one and 3-4 with 2 RBI’s and a homerun.

With the two-wins, the Spartans move to 17-4 on the season.

Up next, Homestead will face Carroll on Tuesday and Snider is set to face Bishop dwenger on May 18th.