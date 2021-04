FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead baseball exploded early on offense on Saturday at Parkview Field, the Spartans take game one over Wapahani, but game two could not be finished due to weather.

Indiana baseball commit Carter Mathison tore the cover off the ball today.

The next two teams play at Parkview Field on Tuesday. Northrop and Wayne play first starting at 4:30. Immediately following that game is Prairie Heights vs. Lakeland at 7:00 PM.