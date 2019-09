FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 11 Homestead bested 3A no. 15 Carroll 4-1 on Monday night at Pat Teagarden Field to headline area girls soccer action.

Amelia White started off the scoring with a goal in the 40th minute to give Homestead a 1-0 lead at half. White added three more goals in the second half, with two assists coming from Maddie Morris.

Bailee Long scored the lone goal for Carroll.

The Spartans improve to 10-3-1 with the win while Carroll falls to 9-5 overall.