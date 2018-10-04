Homestead sweeps Carroll for tennis program's 31st regional title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead, ranked no. 2 in the state's latest poll, defeated 19th-ranked Carroll 5-0 on Wednesday as the Jim Clark Tennis Complex to clinch the program's 31st regional title.
Homestead's David Heiney set the tone at no. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Daniel Gilbert won 6-1, 6-0 at no. 2 singles, with Andrew Meier winning 6-0, 6-0 at no. 3 singles.
At no.1 doubles the team of Tim Steiner and Bryand Zitlaw wons 6-0, 6-1, while Thaddeus Dresel and Landon Sather won 6-4, 6-1 at no. 2 doubles.
Homestead advances to face no. 17 Concord at 10 a.m. in semi-state action Saturday at Homestead.
