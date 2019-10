FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of state’s top programs squared off for the boys regional tennis title on Wednesday night with second-ranked Homestead besting no. 7 Carroll 5-0 to claim the crown.

The regional title is Homestead’s 32nd as a program and their third straight. The Spartans 32 regional titles are third-most in Indiana history.

The Spartans advance to semi-state on Saturday at Homestead’s Jimmy Clark Tennis Complex. Homestead will face fifth-ranked North Central at 10 a.m.