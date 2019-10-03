Homestead sweeps Canterbury for 38th sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, ranked no. 2 in the latest state poll, swept 24th-ranked Canterbury 5-0 on Thursday night to earn the Spartans the 38th sectional title in program history.

Senior Daniel Gilbert set the tone for Homestead at no. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. Andrew Meier won at no. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0, while Thaddeus Dressel won at no. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Bryant Zitlaw and Tim Steiner for Homestead were challenged at no. 1 doubles, but wound up winning in three sets 6-2, 6-7, 6-0. Landon Sather and Will Grinsfelder won at no. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2.

Homestead plays the winner of the Norwell sectional at Carroll on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.