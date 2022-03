FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch set a new indoor state record with a time of 10:11.92 in the 3200 meters this past weekend in Bloomington as the sophomore continues to impress for the Spartans.

Addison Knoblauch of @homesteadgirlcc breaks the ALL-TIME INDOOR STATE RECORD in the 3200m run in 10:11.92!!! Addy Wiley of Huntington North in 2nd. Both girls under the old HSR 3200 record! #HSRFinals pic.twitter.com/p1WNVdn4aJ — Milesplit Indiana (@MileSplitIN) March 26, 2022

University of Colorado-bound senior Addy Wiley of Huntington North came in second, also breaking the old 3200 meter record with a time of 10:13.40. South Side’s Lauren Walda came in fifth in the large school girls 3200 meter race.