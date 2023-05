FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Ava Mejia made her college choice official on Monday night, as the senior signed with Glen Oaks Community College in Michigan.

Mejia came into this week with an 11-4 record this season as a pitcher. She’s posted a 2.24 ERA in 87.2 innings with 112 strikeouts. At the plate Ava is hitting .309 with 21 hits and 11 RBI.