FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ranked fourth in 3A, Homestead girls soccer defeated sixth-ranked Columbus North on Saturday, 5-1.

Scoring in the Spartans’ win was Amelia White (2), Sydney Couch, Emily Graham and Lucy Gray. With the win, Homestead improves to 8-0 on the season and have only allowed three goals for the year so far.

Up next, Homestead will travel to Mishawaka Marian for a match on Monday.