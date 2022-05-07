FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead and Snider each took home a win in a battle between two of Fort Wayne’s top baseball programs on Saturday.

Snider took game one, winning 8-4. Langston Leavell led the way with two triples, scoring a pair of runs for the Panthers.

Homestead dominated game two with an 8-1 win over the Panthers. Jake Goode tallied three RBI’s for the Spartans, while Nicholas Hockemeyer and Brennan Weigert each scored twice.

Homestead is scheduled to play three games against Carroll next week, including one at Parkview Field. Snider is scheduled to face South Side next Tuesday and Thursday, along with Norwell on Wednesday.