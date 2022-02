FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead came out on top in the at the IHSAA gymnastics sectional held at Concordia on Saturday.

The Spartans edged out Bishop Dwenger and Carroll by six team points to claim the sectional title. Junior Gianna Zirille also finished in first in each individual event – floor, bars, beam and vault.

The top six place winners in each event advance to next weekend’s regional tournament.

View the full results from Saturday’s meet.