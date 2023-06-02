FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead shot a 5-under par 283 to set a program record and claim a boys sectional title while Spartans senior Karson Cabe shot a 4-under 68 to earn medalist honors at Chestnut Hills on Friday.

Homestead’s Jack Burda and Dwenger’s Alex Holder tied for second at three under par, while Blackhawk Christian’s Gavin Haiflich finished third with a 2-under par 70. Homestead’s Ryan Parker shot a 1-under 71 as the Spartans had three golfers finish under par.

Dwenger finished second as a team after shooting a 312 while Blackhawk came in third with a 348. The Saints and Braves will advance along with the Spartans.

Next up, the boys golf regional meet is set for Thursday, June 8 at Stonehenge in Warsaw.

1st: Karson Cabe, Homestead 68

2nd: Jack Burda, Homestead 69

2nd: Alex Holder, Bishop Dwenger 69

3rd: Gavin Haiflich, Blackhawk Chr 70

Teams Advancing:

1st, Sectional Champion: Homestead 283

2nd: Bishop Dwenger 312

3rd: Blackhawk Chr 348

Individuals Advancing:

Alex Schenkel, Bishop Luers 84

Sam Oberley, Heritage 86 (*playoff)

Jax Mickley, Bishop Luers 86 (*playoff)