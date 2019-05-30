Homestead's Little commits to Bowling Green Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead's Griffin Little still has his senior season with the Spartans in front of him but the standout receiver/tight end made his college choice known on Wednesday night by verbally committing to Bowling Green.

Little made the announcement via social media.

Last fall Little led the Spartans with 53 receptions for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He's listed 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.