FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead raced out of the gates with three first period goals in a 4-1 over Leo in the City hockey championship.

Matt Jennett and Gavin Elkins got the scoring started for Homestead in the first 15 minutes. Elkins scored a pair to lead Homestead on Sunday.

Leo’s Samuel Schwartz scored late in the third period to avoid the shutout.

Saturday’s championship is Homestead’s third straight Memorial Cup, and eighth overall in program history.

Both teams begin postseason play next weekend with the Indiana State High School Hockey Association tournament.