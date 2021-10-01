Homestead remains undefeated in a 3A marquee matchup with Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead soccer left Shields Field still undefeated after a statement win over last year’s 2A State Champions, Bishop Dwenger on Thursday night.

The Spartan’s Amelia White scored the first goal of the match but the Saint’s Callie Burns would later tie it up in the first half with Dwenger’s lone goal in this contest.

Homestead would go on to score one more goal by the end of the half and added three more after the break, totaling five goals. Scoring in Homestead’s 5-1 victory over Bishop Dwenger was; Amelia White (2), Sophia White, Sydney Couch and Nola Hadi.

Bishop Dwenger was moved up to 3A following last year’s 2A State Title victory.

The Spartans improve to 14-0 on the season and will host Culver Academies on Saturday in the regular season finale. The Saints will be back in action on Tuesday facing Northrop in the first round of sectionals.