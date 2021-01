FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -At Traction AP, Snider football's Jonathon McCullough signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

He played safety mostly at Snider and that still is the plan when he gets on campus at the Cumberlands. Although, that might be mixed in with some linebacker snaps as well.