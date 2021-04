FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Down four runs at the end of the third inning, Homestead scored six unanswered runs between the fourth and fifth innings to win 6-4 at the Ash Centre on Monday night.

Pitcher Caden Tarango received the win for Homestead.

IU commit Carter Mathison hit a homerun in the win, his ninth of the season.

Up next, Homestead will travel to Hamilton Southeastern for a doubleheader this Saturday.