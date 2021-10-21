Homestead opens high school hockey season with win over Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The back-to-back City Champion Homestead Spartans held off a late-effort by Carroll for a one-goal win on the opening night of high school hockey, 4-3.

The Spartans got out to a three-goal advantage by mid-way through the second period with goals from Antoine Nicoli and Pj Isenbarger. The Chargers battled back and even cut it to just a one-goal game with a score by Konner Ball with 52 seconds remaining.

Both teams are back in action next week, Homestead faces Leo and Carroll collides with the Fort Wayne Vipers.