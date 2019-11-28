Homestead, Northrop, Norwell, New Haven win on first full night of boys hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Northrop, Norwell, and New Haven all opened their season with a win on the first full night of boys basketball in northeast Indiana.
Homestead won at Huntington North 51-27 behind 16 points from Luke Goode. The Spartans 12-of-28 from the free throw line. Huntington North was led by Jordan Hollowell with 18 points.
At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium it was Northrop taking down DeKalb 46-33. Nick Haines paced the Bruins with 16 points while Khamani Smith added 10.
Norwell made an early statement with a 77-40 win at Concordia. Will Geiger was dominant in the paint for Norwell with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Brayden Pearson led the Cadets with 15 points.
At Armstrong Arena New Haven topped Woodlan 69-53 behind 19 points from Thomas Latham. Jamarr Hutchins added 16 while Jakar Williams tallied 11 points and 8 rebounds. Joe Reidy paced Woodlan with 25 points while Mitch Mendenhall added 19.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Barr-Reeve 61, Washington 36
Bellmont 56, Southern Wells 33
Bluffton 50, Manchester 43
Bremen 60, Argos 42
Brownsburg 55, Indpls N. Central 51
Cambridge City 56, Union City 45
Centerville 56, Eastern Hancock 54
Connersville 30, Union Co. 15
Dubois 47, Pike Central 27
Ev. Day 53, La Salette Notre Dame, Ill. 45
Forest Park 53, Crawford Co. 51
Frankfort 61, Clinton Prairie 53
Franklin 76, Indian Creek 68
Frankton 55, Taylor 41
Ft. Wayne Northrop 46, DeKalb 33
Garrett 60, Heritage 45
Glenn 64, Plymouth 45
Hamilton Hts. 71, Lebanon 69, OT
Hanover Central 63, Washington Twp. 45
Highland 50, Portage 47
Homestead 51, Huntington North 27
Indpls Park Tudor 62, Guerin Catholic 55
Knightstown 56, Tri 34
LaVille 71, Westville 52
Lafayette Catholic 79, Seeger 51
Lafayette Harrison 46, Rossville 37
Lafayette Jeff 96, Indpls Metro 58
Lanesville 87, Cannelton 38
Mississinewa 80, Marion 78
Monrovia 75, Eminence 44
Mooresville 50, Terre Haute North 47
Munster 69, Hammond Noll 35
N. Montgomery 60, Speedway 44
N. Putnam 42, Southmont 37
New Haven 69, Woodlan 53
NorthWood 75, Lakeland 43
Northeastern 71, Seton Catholic 56
Norwell 77, Ft. Wayne Concordia 40
Oak Hill 71, Wabash 62
Plainfield 52, Avon 50
Prairie Hts. 63, Concord 34
River Forest 51, LaCrosse 49
Rochester 51, Culver 31
S. Spencer 63, Tecumseh 54
Scottsburg 60, Austin 33
Shelbyville 47, Rushville 45
Shenandoah 84, Daleville 30
Silver Creek 75, Columbus East 40
Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Madison 61
Sullivan 49, S. Knox 37
Tell City 44, Perry Central 32
Tri-West 91, Cascade 47
Triton 49, Oregon-Davis 30
W. Lafayette 43, McCutcheon 29
Warren Central 81, Indpls Tech 67
Warsaw 61, Tippecanoe Valley 37
White River Valley 48, N. Knox 43
Whitko 70, Columbia City 65
Paris Tournament(equals)
Parke Heritage 63, Hoopeston Area High School, Ill. 35
Rockford Auburn Tournament(equals)
Indpls Pike 65, Providence-St. Mel, Ill. 23
Washington Tournament(equals)
Morgan Park, Ill. 73, Gary West 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Elwood vs. Eastbrook, ppd.
Indpls Scecina vs. Indpls Herron, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Avon 71, Plainfield 55
Greensburg 45, E. Central 26
Indpls Chatard 79, Indpls Cathedral 73
Indpls Roncalli 67, Indpls Ritter 52
Knox 54, N. Judson 41
Lapel 58, Alexandria 35
Lawrenceburg 57, Franklin Co. 18
Madison 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 40
Monrovia 68, Eminence 21
Morgan Twp. 68, Hebron 32
N. Harrison 55, Silver Creek 41
New Albany 46, Eastern (Pekin) 41, 2OT
Portage 63, Michigan City 27
Southmont 42, N. Putnam 37
Switzerland Co. 37, N. Decatur 35
Tri 37, Knightstown 15
Triton Central 45, Morristown 9
Valparaiso 52, Merrillville 36
Warren Central 85, Indpls Tech 23
Whiteland 38, Decatur Central 36
Winchester 45, Hagerstown 26