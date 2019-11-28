Homestead, Northrop, Norwell, New Haven win on first full night of boys hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Northrop, Norwell, and New Haven all opened their season with a win on the first full night of boys basketball in northeast Indiana.

Homestead won at Huntington North 51-27 behind 16 points from Luke Goode. The Spartans 12-of-28 from the free throw line. Huntington North was led by Jordan Hollowell with 18 points.

At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium it was Northrop taking down DeKalb 46-33. Nick Haines paced the Bruins with 16 points while Khamani Smith added 10.

Norwell made an early statement with a 77-40 win at Concordia. Will Geiger was dominant in the paint for Norwell with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Brayden Pearson led the Cadets with 15 points.

At Armstrong Arena New Haven topped Woodlan 69-53 behind 19 points from Thomas Latham. Jamarr Hutchins added 16 while Jakar Williams tallied 11 points and 8 rebounds. Joe Reidy paced Woodlan with 25 points while Mitch Mendenhall added 19.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Barr-Reeve 61, Washington 36

Bellmont 56, Southern Wells 33

Bluffton 50, Manchester 43

Bremen 60, Argos 42

Brownsburg 55, Indpls N. Central 51

Cambridge City 56, Union City 45

Centerville 56, Eastern Hancock 54

Connersville 30, Union Co. 15

Dubois 47, Pike Central 27

Ev. Day 53, La Salette Notre Dame, Ill. 45

Forest Park 53, Crawford Co. 51

Frankfort 61, Clinton Prairie 53

Franklin 76, Indian Creek 68

Frankton 55, Taylor 41

Ft. Wayne Northrop 46, DeKalb 33

Garrett 60, Heritage 45

Glenn 64, Plymouth 45

Hamilton Hts. 71, Lebanon 69, OT

Hanover Central 63, Washington Twp. 45

Highland 50, Portage 47

Homestead 51, Huntington North 27

Indpls Park Tudor 62, Guerin Catholic 55

Knightstown 56, Tri 34

LaVille 71, Westville 52

Lafayette Catholic 79, Seeger 51

Lafayette Harrison 46, Rossville 37

Lafayette Jeff 96, Indpls Metro 58

Lanesville 87, Cannelton 38

Mississinewa 80, Marion 78

Monrovia 75, Eminence 44

Mooresville 50, Terre Haute North 47

Munster 69, Hammond Noll 35

N. Montgomery 60, Speedway 44

N. Putnam 42, Southmont 37

New Haven 69, Woodlan 53

NorthWood 75, Lakeland 43

Northeastern 71, Seton Catholic 56

Norwell 77, Ft. Wayne Concordia 40

Oak Hill 71, Wabash 62

Plainfield 52, Avon 50

Prairie Hts. 63, Concord 34

River Forest 51, LaCrosse 49

Rochester 51, Culver 31

S. Spencer 63, Tecumseh 54

Scottsburg 60, Austin 33

Shelbyville 47, Rushville 45

Shenandoah 84, Daleville 30

Silver Creek 75, Columbus East 40

Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Madison 61

Sullivan 49, S. Knox 37

Tell City 44, Perry Central 32

Tri-West 91, Cascade 47

Triton 49, Oregon-Davis 30

W. Lafayette 43, McCutcheon 29

Warren Central 81, Indpls Tech 67

Warsaw 61, Tippecanoe Valley 37

White River Valley 48, N. Knox 43

Whitko 70, Columbia City 65

Paris Tournament(equals)

Parke Heritage 63, Hoopeston Area High School, Ill. 35

Rockford Auburn Tournament(equals)

Indpls Pike 65, Providence-St. Mel, Ill. 23

Washington Tournament(equals)

Morgan Park, Ill. 73, Gary West 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Elwood vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

Indpls Scecina vs. Indpls Herron, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Avon 71, Plainfield 55

Greensburg 45, E. Central 26

Indpls Chatard 79, Indpls Cathedral 73

Indpls Roncalli 67, Indpls Ritter 52

Knox 54, N. Judson 41

Lapel 58, Alexandria 35

Lawrenceburg 57, Franklin Co. 18

Madison 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 40

Monrovia 68, Eminence 21

Morgan Twp. 68, Hebron 32

N. Harrison 55, Silver Creek 41

New Albany 46, Eastern (Pekin) 41, 2OT

Portage 63, Michigan City 27

Southmont 42, N. Putnam 37

Switzerland Co. 37, N. Decatur 35

Tri 37, Knightstown 15

Triton Central 45, Morristown 9

Valparaiso 52, Merrillville 36

Warren Central 85, Indpls Tech 23

Whiteland 38, Decatur Central 36

Winchester 45, Hagerstown 26