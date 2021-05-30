Homestead, Northrop, and Leo advance to sectional championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Because of poor weather conditions on Friday, the high school baseball sectional semifinals were made up on Saturday, and Homestead, Northrop, and Leo have all secured their spot in the championship action on Monday.
Final scores:
4A –
Huntington North 0 Homestead 11 F
Columbia City 8 Wayne 3 F
East Noble 1 Northrop 4 F
Dekalb 5 Snider 1 F
3A –
New Haven 1 Bishop Luers 5 F
Leo 10 Garrett 1 F
Norwell 13 Mississinewa 2 F
Bellmont 6 Oakhill 12 F
2A –
Bremen 2 Central Noble 6 F
Fairfield 0 Westview 2 F
Bluffton 4 Woodlan 2 F
Adams Central 1 Eastside 3 F
1A –
Bethany Christian 2 Blackhawk Christian 10
Fremont 10 Lakewood Park Christian 4
At Huntington University, Homestead will face Columbia City on Monday at 1pm.
At the Carroll site, Northrop will face Dekalb on Monday at 11am.
From the Garrett site, Leo will square off with Bishop Luers on Monday at 1pm.