Homestead, Northrop, and Leo advance to sectional championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Thousands of Hoosiers came out to commemorate the unveiling of the Vietnam Memorial Wall at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum on Saturday. The museum will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional helicopter rides.

The helicopters are Vietnam War-era military helicopters that will be stationed on the museum grounds. Those wanting to take a flight are asked to give a donation of $100.