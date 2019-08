FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a scoreless first half 3A no. 18 Homestead tallied two goals in the second half to defeat reigning SAC champion Northrop 2-0 at Pat Teagarden Field on Thursday night.

Spartans win 2-0 over Northrop. — Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) August 23, 2019

Sam Cohen scored Homestead’s first goal of the night with Blake Byus netting the second.

Freshman Isaac Hallman recorded a shutout in goal for the Spartans.