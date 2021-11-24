Homestead, Leo, Northrop, Woodlan tip off first full night of boys basketball with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was the first full night of boys basketball in northeast Indiana this season and it did not disappoint as Homestead, Leo, Northrop, and Woodlan all earned their first win of the year.
At Huntington North’s Bob Straight Court it was Homestead bested the host Vikings 50-38 behind 31 points from Fletcher Loyer.
At Concordia Lutheran High School, junior Ajani Washington tallied 40 points while hitting 9-fo-16 three point attempts for the host Cadets, but it was Leo coming out victorious by the score of 71-67. D.J. Allen tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds, Caedmon Bontrager added 20 points, while Trey Hiteshew chipped in with 18 for the Lions.
At Northrop High School transfer Jalen Jackson made his Bruins debut and did not disappoint, scoring 32 points with 7 rebounds to lead Northrop to a 59-45 win over visiting DeKalb.
At Armstrong Arena Woodlan senior Joe Reidy totaled 37 points and 17 rebounds as the Warriors outlasted host New Haven 67-65. Jakar Williams had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Darrion Brooks added 22 points.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 54, Washington 41
Bloomfield 80, Owen Valley 59
Bremen 52, Argos 35
Clinton Prairie 58, Frankfort 47
Columbia City 69, Whitko 46
Concord 66, Prairie Hts. 46
Daleville 60, Shenandoah 57
Dubois 60, Pike Central 50
Eastern Hancock 83, Centerville 14
Frankton 58, Taylor 47
Ft. Wayne Northrop 59, DeKalb 45
Heritage 42, Garrett 41
Homestead 50, Huntington North 38
Indpls N. Central 56, Brownsburg 52
Indpls Park Tudor 73, Guerin Catholic 62
Lafayette Harrison 53, Rossville 41
Lawrence North 56, Noblesville 50
Leo 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 67
Linton 65, Indpls Metro 56
Manchester 69, Bluffton 58
Mt. Zion, Ill. 58, S. Vermillion 49
New Albany 48, Clarksville 45
NorthWood 78, Lakeland 31
Rochester 60, Culver 41
S. Bend Clay 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 24
Silver Creek 69, Columbus East 57
Speedway 52, N. Montgomery 24
Sullivan 61, S. Knox 59
Triton 78, Oregon-Davis 26
Triton Central 52, Morristown 24