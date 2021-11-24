Homestead, Leo, Northrop, Woodlan tip off first full night of boys basketball with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was the first full night of boys basketball in northeast Indiana this season and it did not disappoint as Homestead, Leo, Northrop, and Woodlan all earned their first win of the year.

At Huntington North’s Bob Straight Court it was Homestead bested the host Vikings 50-38 behind 31 points from Fletcher Loyer.

At Concordia Lutheran High School, junior Ajani Washington tallied 40 points while hitting 9-fo-16 three point attempts for the host Cadets, but it was Leo coming out victorious by the score of 71-67. D.J. Allen tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds, Caedmon Bontrager added 20 points, while Trey Hiteshew chipped in with 18 for the Lions.

At Northrop High School transfer Jalen Jackson made his Bruins debut and did not disappoint, scoring 32 points with 7 rebounds to lead Northrop to a 59-45 win over visiting DeKalb.

At Armstrong Arena Woodlan senior Joe Reidy totaled 37 points and 17 rebounds as the Warriors outlasted host New Haven 67-65. Jakar Williams had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Darrion Brooks added 22 points.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 54, Washington 41

Bloomfield 80, Owen Valley 59

Bremen 52, Argos 35

Clinton Prairie 58, Frankfort 47

Columbia City 69, Whitko 46

Concord 66, Prairie Hts. 46

Daleville 60, Shenandoah 57

Dubois 60, Pike Central 50

Eastern Hancock 83, Centerville 14

Frankton 58, Taylor 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 59, DeKalb 45

Heritage 42, Garrett 41

Homestead 50, Huntington North 38

Indpls N. Central 56, Brownsburg 52

Indpls Park Tudor 73, Guerin Catholic 62

Lafayette Harrison 53, Rossville 41

Lawrence North 56, Noblesville 50

Leo 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 67

Linton 65, Indpls Metro 56

Manchester 69, Bluffton 58

Mt. Zion, Ill. 58, S. Vermillion 49

New Albany 48, Clarksville 45

NorthWood 78, Lakeland 31

Rochester 60, Culver 41

S. Bend Clay 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 24

Silver Creek 69, Columbus East 57

Speedway 52, N. Montgomery 24

Sullivan 61, S. Knox 59

Triton 78, Oregon-Davis 26

Triton Central 52, Morristown 24