Homestead ladies golf take runners-up in state finals tournament

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a state championship last season, the lady Spartans wanted nothing more than to make it back-to-back championships this year.

Coming into the final round of play, Homestead was ten-strokes out of the lead and was able to narrow that margin to just three-strokes by the time the final hole had been played on Saturday.

Homestead finishes at runners-up in the tournament, but the Spartans return its number one and number two golfers Madison Dabagia and Simone Senk for what is sure to be another chase for blue next season.

