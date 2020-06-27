Homestead lacrosse holds college signing for six seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five games into the Homestead Lacrosse team’s season was all the players got to play before LAX got waxed by Covid-19. This week, the team got together for a happy conclusion to an unfortunate season. Six seniors signing letters of intent to play lacrosse in college.

Players/School:

Jonah Jarmus -Indiana Tech

Michael deCaro Hendrix College (Arkansas)

Thomas Melzoni – Indiana Tech

TJ Smith – Ohio Northern University

Grant Seaman – Indiana Tech

Will Click – Indiana Tech

