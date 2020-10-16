Homestead knocked out by no. 1 Carmel at state quarterfinals

CENTER GROVE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s 2020 boys tennis season came to a close on Friday afternoon at the state quarterfinals, as the fourth-ranked Spartans fell to no. 1 Carmel by a score of 5-0.

Homestead ends the year 17-5 overall while Carmel improves to 21-0.

Match 1: Carmel 5, Homestead 0

Singles

1. Broc Fletcher (11) Carmel def. Thaddeus Dressel (12) Homestead 6-0, 6-0

2. Eli Mercer (11) Carmel def. Stephen Meier (9) Homestead 6-2, 6-0

3. Jack Jentz (10) Carmel def. Jared Sagan (11) Homestead 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1. Srisanth Malpeddi (11) | Jones McNamar (12) Carmel def. Landon Sather (12) | Tim Steiner (12) Homestead 6-4, 6-2

2. Ethan Eckhart (12) | Corbin King (12) Carmel def. Sebastian Cowan (12) | Alex Graber (9) Homestead 6-2, 6-1