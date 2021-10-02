Homestead in second place after first round at Girls Golf State Tournament

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls golf team looked right at home Friday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel as the Spartans finished the first round in second place with one round left to play.

Homestead heads into Saturday’s second round 15 strokes back of leader Evansville North. The Spartans shot a 317 (+29) in the first round while Evansville North shot a 302 (+14). Homestead leads third-place Castle by three strokes.

Homestead won the 2019 state title and finished as state runner-up in 2020 to Evansville North. Evansville North has won five on the last seven state titles.

Individually, Macy Beeson of Lapel and Chole Johnson of Evansville North at tied atop the leaderboard at -2. Homestead’s Madison Dabagia is tied for fourth at +2.

Homestead was ranked sixth in the state in the final IHSGCA poll of the regular season.