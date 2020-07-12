Homestead hopeful for football season ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE-15’s highlight zone previews continues with a look at this year’s Homestead Spartans football team.

After coming off an impressive 11-1 overall record (9-0 conference play) the Spartans are looking for new weapons after the loss of seniors to graduation and Luke Goode to basketball. Head coach Chad Zolman doesn’t have any doubts this team won’t be just as good.

“This group is talented too. We feel like we have a lot of really good football players coming back, the senior class is solid, we feel like the juniors behind them are supporting really well so we’re excited. We feel like the potential is there to be pretty good again,” Zolman said.

Homestead opens up week one hosting SAC opponent, Northrop.