Homestead hockey looking to defend Memorial Cup title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The prep hockey season in Fort Wayne is exactly three weeks away with the first games set for October 21, and the Homestead squad is looking to sustain the success they saw last season.

The Spartans won the 2020 Memorial Cup last February, beating rival Carroll 7-4 in the title game.

Head coach DJ Fisher says the Spartans graduate about 10 key players, but notes his young group is learning on the fly.

Homestead is set to face Carroll in the first game of the season at the IceHouse on Wednesday, October 21 at 6:40 p.m.