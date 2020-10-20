Homestead hits hardwood with high expectations on first day of practice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going 26-2 last season, expectations are high at Homestead for the girls basketball program as practice got underway Monday on the first day that the IHSAA allowed teams to hit the floor.

Homestead is led by junior Ayanna Patterson (ranked as the no. 3 junior in the country by ESPN) and senior Grace Sullivan.

The Spartans must replace a number of graduated seniors, including Sydney Graber (an Indiana All-Star who signed with Central Michigan) and Rylie Parker (signed with Purdue Fort Wayne).

The IHSAA allows girls teams to schedule games starting on November 2.