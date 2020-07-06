Homestead hits hardwood, adds Loyer to lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like all high school sports team, boys basketball squads could hold organized practices and conditioning Monday for the first time since the pandemic cancelled the spring season, and Homestead eagerly hit the hardwood with a new name in tow.

Fletcher Loyer, who already holds scholarship offers from Purdue and Michigan among others, made his debut at Homestead. A six-foot-four guard, Loyer’s family moved from Clarkston, Michigan to southwest Fort Wayne this summer, as a number of his mother’s family members live in the Summit City.

Loyer averaged over 21 points a game last season as a sophomore for Clarkston. Clarkston was 21-1 and on a 20-game winning streak before the pandemic halted the season.

Loyer’s older brother, Foster, currently plays for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. His father, John, is a scout for the L.A. Clippers and scouts the midwest among other areas.

Homestead went 16-9 overall last season under coach Chris Johnson.