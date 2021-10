FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 17th ranked Homestead boys tennis captured a sectional crown for the eighth year in a row with a 5-0 win over Canterbury at Jimmy Clark Tennis Complex on Thursday evening.

At Carroll High School, Leo and 10th ranked Carroll will advance to the sectional championship on Friday night. Leo defeated Snider, 4-1, and the Chargers ended Blackhawk Christian’s season with a 5-0 victory.

Carroll and Leo square off for the Sectional 33 Championship Friday afternoon at 4:15.