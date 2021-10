LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead boys and girls both ran away with regional titles on Saturday morning at West Noble High School.

Finishing first for the girls was Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch with a time of 18:27 and on the boys’ side, Angola’s Izaiah Steury saw a first-place finish with a time of 15:41.

Marion site:

Boys team winner – Bellmont Girls team winner – Huntington North

