FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday was a clean sweep for Homestead gymnastics, who captured team and individual sectional titles during the IHSAA sectional meet at Concordia High School.

Homestead senior Gina Zirille won the all-around with a total score of 37.725, less than a point higher than freshman teammate Jillian Creager. Zirille earned the top scores in beam and vault, while Creager won in floor and bars.

Bishop Dwenger’s Ava Reed finished third in the all-around with a score of 36.825, while her teammate Avery Gleave finished fourth.

In team scores, Homestead topped Bishop Dwenger by just over a point to earn the sectional title. The Spartans finished with a best overall score of 110.6.

Gymnasts can advance to Saturday’s regional meet at Huntington North if they meet the following criteria.

1. The top six place winners in each event advance to the regional tournament.

2. The top six place winners in the all-around competition advance to the regional tournament.

3. All gymnasts who receive the score of the sixth place gymnast at the previous state finals meet advance to the regional tournament (Vault – 9.550; Bars – 9.350; Beam – 9.225; Floor Exercise – 9.550; All-Around – 37.475).

4. The three teams compiling the highest number of points at each sectional shall advance as a complete team to the regional tournament

5. Individual ties for advancement of the last position in the tournament series shall stand.

Scroll below for full results of Saturday’s meet.