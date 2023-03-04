HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead set a new team score record of 113.325 to clinch their third straight regional title on Saturday’s IHSAA regional meet.

Bishop Dwenger finished with the second best team score of 108.7, while Carroll took third place with 106.5.

Homestead senior Gina Zirille and freshman Jillian Creager also tied with an all-around score of 38.150 to split the individual regional titles. Bishop Dwenger’s Ava Reed finished in third place in the all-around with a score of 37.250.

To advance to next Saturday’s state finals meet in Muncie, gymnasts must meet one of the following criteria.

1. The top six place winners in each event advance to the state finals.

2. The top six place winners in the all-around competition advance to the state finals.

3. All gymnasts who receive the score of the sixth place gymnast at the previous state finals meet advance to the state finals (Vault – 9.550; Bars – 9.350; Beam – 9.225; Floor Exercise – 9.500; All-Around – 37.475).

4. The top three teams compiling the highest number of points at each regional shall advance as a complete team to the state finals.

5. Individual ties for advancement of the last position in the tournament series shall stand.

Scroll below for the full results from Saturday’s regional meet.