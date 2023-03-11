MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third straight season, Homestead gymnastics earned state runners-up at Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals meet at Worthen Arena. The Spartans finished in second place behind state champion Valparaiso.

Leading the Spartans were senior Gina Zirille and freshman Jillian Creager. Zirille won individual state titles in the floor exercise and uneven bars, also earning second in the all-around. Creager won an individual state title in vault, finishing third in the all-around.

Homestead finished less than a point behind Valparaiso with a team score of 111.625. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger finished sixth in the team standings with a score of 106.15, while Carroll finished in eighth with a score of 102.7.

Full scores of Saturday’s state meet are available below.