Homestead girls track wins first ever regional title

For the first time in program history the Homestead girls track team can call itself a regional champion as the Spartans took first place at Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday night.

Homestead tallied 112 points to best second-place Northrop with 94. Carroll rounds out the top three with 66 points.

Brittnee James led the Spartans by winning both the discus and the shotput. Other Homestead winners included Julia Dvorak in the 800 meters, Sophia Buck in the 300 meter hurdles, the 4×400 relay team, and Josephine Gary in pole vault.

Next up is the girls state meet hosted by Indiana University on Saturday, June 1.