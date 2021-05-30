Homestead girls tennis wins program’s 16th semi-state title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jimmy Clark Community Tennis Center on Saturday, the Homestead girls tennis team defeated Northridge, 3-2, to claim the program’s 16th semi-state championship.
Results from the match:
#1 Singles – Riley Wheatley (Northridge) defeats Olivia Creech (Homestead)
#2 Singles – Lilah Dean (Northridge) defeats Jenna Lewis (Homestead)
#3 Singles – Ellie Cook (Homestead) defeats Maia Schmucker (Northridge)
#1 Doubles – Morgan Render/Madison Zitlaw (Homestead) defeats Peyton Kieper/Brynne Gayler (Northridge)
#2 Doubles – Anna Topmiller/Rhegan Zitlaw (Homestead) defeats Morgan Mack/Taylin Cress (Northridge)
Up next, Homestead tennis advances to the state finals at Center Grove high School starting June 4th.