Homestead girls tennis wins program’s 16th semi-state title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jimmy Clark Community Tennis Center on Saturday, the Homestead girls tennis team defeated Northridge, 3-2, to claim the program’s 16th semi-state championship.

Results from the match:

#1 Singles – Riley Wheatley (Northridge) defeats Olivia Creech (Homestead)

#2 Singles – Lilah Dean (Northridge) defeats Jenna Lewis (Homestead)

#3 Singles – Ellie Cook (Homestead) defeats Maia Schmucker (Northridge)

#1 Doubles – Morgan Render/Madison Zitlaw (Homestead) defeats Peyton Kieper/Brynne Gayler (Northridge) 

#2 Doubles – Anna Topmiller/Rhegan Zitlaw (Homestead) defeats Morgan Mack/Taylin Cress (Northridge)

Up next, Homestead tennis advances to the state finals at Center Grove high School starting June 4th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss