FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a close match at Carroll High School, Homestead held off Concordia to win their third straight girls tennis regional title.

Macy Parker and Layla Kelly won their singles matches, while doubles duo Kendal Frey and Rhegan Zitlaw helped Homestead earn a team title. Parker held off Concordia’s Lauren Harris in two close sets, 7-6 and 7-6, to win her match.

Emma Jansing, along with doubles pair Cameryn McConkey and Katie Jones, each won their matches for Concordia.

In the individual tournament, Carroll’s Jana Beier and Leo doubles duo Molli Runestad and Grace Keener are advancing to the next round.

Homestead will face Delta in Saturday’s semi-state title match. That begins at noon at Homestead’s Jimmy Clark Center.

Results: Wednesday Results: Homestead Team Regional Champ/Advance to Homestead Semi-State Saturday