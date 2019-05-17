Homestead girls tennis captures 30th sectional title

14th-ranked Homestead topped a solid Bishop Luers team 4-1 at the Jim Clark Community Tennis Center on Thursday to bring home the program’s 30th sectional title.
Homestead advance to regional play next Tuesday at Carroll where they will face the winner of the Norwell sectional in the regional finals.
Homestead (4) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (1)
#1 Singles- Jenna Lewis (Homestead) vs.Caroline Rahrig (Luers) (6,0 -6,1)
#2 Singles-Olivia Creech (Homestead) vs. Hallie McArdle(Luers) (6,3-6,3)
#3 Singles-Madison Zitlaw (Homestead) vs. Claire Burton(Luers) (6,0-6,0)
#1 Doubles-Payton Krahn/Morgan Render (Homestead) vs. Savannah Albertson/Abby Leja (Luers) (6,1-6,0)
#2 Doubles-Anna Topmiller/ravi Jain (Homestead) vs. Annie Thoma/Ellie Klinger (Luers) (6,1-6,1)
Homestead Team Record-(8-5)(2-0)
#1 Singles Jenna Lewis (Homestead) Record-(5-11)(0-2)
#1 Doubles Payton Krahn/Morgan Render (Homestead) Record-(10-3)(2-0)
Bishop Luers Team Record-(7-8)(1-1)
#1 Singles Caroline Rahrig (Luers) Record-(15-0)(2-0)
#1 Doubles Savannah Albertson/Abby Leja (Luers) Record-(9-5)(1-1)
Individual Advancement in the IHSAA #1 Singles Tournament
#1 Singles Caroline Rahrig (Luers) Record-(15-0)(2-0) Moves on to Regional Individual
#1 Singles Katherine Davidson (Canterbury) Record-(15-6)(1-0)Moves on to Regional Individual