Homestead girls soccer looking for program’s first state title on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Having been state runner up twice the Spartans are looking to put the program’s first-ever state title in the trophy case on Saturday as Homestead – ranked no. 1 in the country by Max Preps – takes on Carmel in the 3A state title match in Indianpolis.

The game is set for 4 p.m. at IUPUI on Saturday. The contest will actually be a rematch of the 2018 3A state title game that saw Carmel top Homestead 2-1 in overtime. The seniors on this years teams were freshmen at the time.

The Spartans are coming off a shootout victory over South Bend St. Joseph at semi-state this past Saturday. After a scoreless tie in regulation and overtime, the Spartans won 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance.

Homestead (21-0) is led by senior Amelia White. The Penn State recruit is tops on the team with both 24 goals and 15 assists. Junior Sydney Couch is close behind with 22 goals and 14 assists while junior Sofia Cetrone and senior Madison Morris each have 10 goals.

Defensively, the Spartans have yielded just 10 goals on the season, giving up just 0.488 goals per game behind the stellar play of senior keeper Madison Roush.