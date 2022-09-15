FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning Class 3A state champion Homestead had no problems finding the back of the net in a 6-1 win over Snider on Thursday night at Kreager Park.

Homestead got on the board early in the first half thanks to a flick by Sofia Cetrone. Morgan Kaiser followed that strike up minutes with another goal to give the Spartans a 2-0 advantage. In total, five Spartans – Cetrone, Kaiser, Sydney Couch, Audrey Seitz and Emily Graham – found the back of the net on Thursday.

Homestead (6-4-1) faces Penn on Saturday, while Snider (6-4-1) resumes SAC play at Bishop Dwenger next Tuesday.