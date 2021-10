INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Homestead girls soccer made history with a 2-1 win over Carmel in the 3A State Championship match to bring home the program’s first-ever state title and finish the season 22-0.

Senior Amelia White and junior Sydney Couch scored the Spartans’ two goals and senior goalkeeper Madison Roush made the stops when it counted to secure the title.

Your 2021 State Champions pic.twitter.com/yIoydp3vIS — Homestead Athletics (@Spartytweets) October 30, 2021

Defensively, the Spartans yielded just 11 goals on the season.