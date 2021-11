FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls soccer team had a little extra pep in their step on Monday morning as the school hosted a walk-through pep rally to celebrate the program clinching its first-ever state title this past weekend.

The Spartans defeated Carmel 2-1 in the 3A state championship match on Saturday at IUPUI to secure the title.

Homestead finished 22-0 on the season. The Spartans went into the match ranked no. 1 in the nation by Max Preps.