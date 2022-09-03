FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a top 10 battle between two of the state’s premier girls soccer programs, Center Grove rallied to a 5-3 win over Homestead at a freshly renovated Pat Teagarden Field.

Homestead struck early and often in the first half. Sofia Cetrone knocked in the Spartans’ first goal of the day on a cross from Emily Graham five minutes into the match. Two minutes later, Graham blew past the Center Grove back line to knock in Homestead’s second goal.

Midway through the first half, Center Grove finally cracked the scoreboard on a penalty kick from Emily Carr. Homestead held onto a 2-1 lead at the half.

Minutes into the second half, Homestead captain Sydney Couch tapped in a goal to add some insurance for the Spartans. However, that’s when the scoring stopped for Homestead. Center Grove rattled off four unanswered goals, including two in the final minute, to secure the win.

Homestead drops to 3-3-1 on the season. The Spartans host Leo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.